Telangana Collector Musharaf Ali makes village revenue officers, assistants into tennis ball boys

When Collector Musharaf Ali Farooqi goes to practise lawn tennis in Telangana’s Nirmal district, he has asked Village Revenue Officers (VRO) and Village Revenue Assistants (VRA) to work as ball pickers and personal attendants. The Nirmal Tehsildar has issued an order directing VRAs to report at the tennis court at 5:30 p.m. every day to deliver balls while Collector is playing tennis.

Nirmal Urban MRO issued an order on April 11 allocating 21 VRAs, or three VRAs per day, to help the collector at the lawn tennis court. Musharaf Farooqi, 32, is an IAS officer from the 2014 batch who was born and brought up in Hyderabad. He has worked for the Hyderabad Collector’s Office and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

VRO and VRA systems. Employees were informed that they will be reassigned to other branches of the governance. VRAs used to work at the Revenue Department as assistants in a various roles.