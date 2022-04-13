These habits lower your sex drive

Sex is an integral part of life and everyone wants to have a good sex life. But some habits that we follow in our life may reduce the sex drive. There are many reasons that can cause this issue. Here are some of these habits that may affect your libido.

Too much coffee: Over consumption of coffee is not good for your sex life. Caffeine in coffee gives a boost but it is more for a quickie. When you consume too much of it, your adrenal glands over-function, releasing stress hormones which prevent your sexual functioning.

Degrading yourself: Degrading and underestimating yourself is also not good It dampens your mood, your desires.

Smell: How your partner smells makes a big difference to your sex drive. If he /she do not use a deo, smells of sweat, food, the last things you want to do is have sex. It is a major turn off!

Sleep deprivation: Less amount of sleep and rest leads to a lower sex drive. Insomnia due to stress too can take down your libido as your mind is engaged in negative thoughts.

Dirty surroundings: Many people have major issues with dirty surroundings. If you have a dirty apartment, soiled sheets and pillows, a carpet you feel may be full of dirt or bugs now, sex may become the last thing in your lives.

Over consumption of sugar: Consuming more sugar lowers your libido. Sugar increases your insulin levels which stores belly fat, you lose muscle mass and your testosterone levels spiral. For men the sugar affects their estrogen levels, which further leads to erectile dysfunction.