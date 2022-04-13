Trade deficit of India touches $ 18.51 billion

New Delhi: The merchandise trade deficit of Indian touched $ 18.51 billion in last month. As per the data released by the Union government, the merchandise exports of India surged 20% to $ 42.22 billion. The imports to the country also surged by 24% to $ 60.74 billion. Trade deficit is the difference between imports and exports of the country.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee weakens against US dollar

Earlier the Union government revealed that the trade deficit of the country surged by 87.5% in last financial year. The trade deficit in 2021-22 is at $ 192.41 billion. It was at $ 102.63 billion in 2020-21. The total exports from the country surged to an all-time record high $ 417.81 billion in last fiscal. The imports to the country also surged to , $ 610.22 billion, leaving a trade gap of $ 192.41 billion. The trade deficit in March 2022 was $ 18.69 billion.