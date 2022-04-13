‘Vishukaineettam’: Malabar Milma to give additional Rs 4 per litre to dairy farmers

Kozhikode: Ahead of Vishu, Malabar Milma will give Rs 14.8 cr to the dairy farmers across 1200 milk cooperative societies as ‘Vishukaineettam’. The amount will be given as an additional payment for the milk supply. Hence, a farmer will get Rs 4 per litre as extra payment.

It is for the first time in the history of Milma, such a huge amount is distributed to the dairy farmers, said Milma chairman KS Mani while addressing a press meet in Kozhikode. Milma will also give a special allowance of Rs 1 per litre to the employees. A total of Rs 2 cr will be distributed under this category.

Over 3 cr litres of milk were processed as milk powder within 2 years due to the COVID crisis. Though Milma incurred a loss of Rs 50 cr, it didn’t stop collecting milk from the farmers. The price of the collected milk was distributed every 10 days without fail. The chairman informed that market diversification also strengthened Milma.

The Chairman also launched Milma’s new products ‘Chakkapayasam’ mix and butter rusk in the market. Milma also started the sale of ready to eat paneer butter masala also in a trial basis, which will be available in the market soon.