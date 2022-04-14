6 killed, 12 injured in fire at pharmaceutical unit

Akkireddygudem: At least 6 people were killed and 12 others were injured in a fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh. The accident took place at the Porus labs limited situated in the Akkireddygudem in West Godavari district.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a reactor blast due to gas leak has caused the fire. 18 employees were working in the unit at the time of the accident. The fire was brought under control in two hours.

4 of the 6 who died were migrant workers from Bihar. The dead were identified as Udurupathi Krishnaiah, B Kiran Kumar, Kaaru Ravi Das, Manoj Kumar, Suvaas Ravi Das and Habdas Ravi Das.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the incident and announced a Rs 25 lakh compensation for the family members of the dead. He also declared Rs 5 lakh compensation for each for those critically injured and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries.