Air France-KLM announces resumption of flight service from this Indian city

Bangalore: Air France-KLM Group announced that it will resume commercial passenger flight service on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route from May 25. The air carrier will operate three flights per week from Bengaluru to Amsterdam.

Flight KL880 will depart Bengaluru on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 6 am and land at 12.30 pm (all in local time). From Amsterdam flight KL879 will depart for Bengaluru on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 2 pm and land between 3 to 4 am.

Also Read: World Bank slashes India’s growth forecast

The airline started services on the Bengaluru-Amsterdam route in October 2019.It was suspended in 2020 as Indian imposed a ban on all international flight operations due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline will also increase the frequency of Mumbai-Amsterdam flights to five per week from May 23. Earlier, Air France-KLM Group said it will increase its regular flights to India from 20 per week in April to 30 per week in May. Air France will operate flights from four cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai — and KLM from Delhi and Mumbai.