CNG, PNG prices hiked again

New Delhi: The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring regions.

The CNG price is hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per Kg in Delhi. The revised price of CNG in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will be o Rs 74.17 per Kg. CNG will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg in Gurugram.

Also Read; 6 killed, 12 injured in fire at pharmaceutical unit

The price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) is hiked by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM). PNG will cost Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Earlier on April 1, IGL increased the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent).

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is the firm which retails CNG and PNG in Delhi. Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.