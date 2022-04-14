Contractor suicide case; Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa likely to resign

KS Eshwarappa, a Karnataka minister who has been involved in a huge controversy over charges of corruption and a part in a contractor’s suicide, has announced that he will resign tomorrow evening. ‘Tomorrow I’m handing over the resignation letter to the Chief Minister. I thank you all for co-operation,’ He informed reporters about it.

Mr Eshwarappa made his announcement just hours after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed him that he would remain in his cabinet. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, he said the outcome of the preliminary investigation would decide his decision. Mr Eshwarappa was also not willing to step down, having expressly told reporters that if ‘they are asking for my resignation, I won’t give one.’

According to sources, the BJP’s top command has told the state that Mr Eshwarappa must go in order to save the party’s anti-corruption image. Contractor Santhosh Patil had referred the corruption allegations against him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last WhatsApp messages to friends and political leaders.