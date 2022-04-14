Curfew in Rajasthan’s Karauli extended till April 17

The curfew in Karauli, Rajasthan, which has been hit by violence, has been extended till April 17 due to the city’s law and order crisis. However, from April 15-16, the administration has announced a two-day curfew relaxation. The markets will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every day.

This comes after communal riots erupted in the city on Nav Samvatsar, the Hindu New Year, on April 2, following alleged stone-pelting at a bike rally passing through a Muslim-dominated district, resulting in arson and vandalism.

Right-wing organisations such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Bajrang Dal organised the rally, according to police. The violence resulted in the injuries of around 35 persons.