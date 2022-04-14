Dubai Duty Free: German national wins $ 1 million

Dubai: A German national based in the United Kingdom won $ 1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Series 386 held at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport. Markus Fellmann won the fortune with ticket number 1653, which he purchased online on 19th March. Markus Fellmann is the 8th German national to have won $1 million since the start of the promotion in 1999.

Zubair Ahmed Khan, a Chinese national based in London, won a BMW X6 M50i (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, with ticket number 0057 in Finest Surprise Series 1801. Noorjahan Farook, an Indian national based in Chennai, India, won a BMW Urban GS (Imperial Blue Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0779 in Finest Surprise Series 493.