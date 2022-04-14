Former SC judge Ashok Ganguly says, people losing faith in administration

The Nadia teen rape and murder case has been turned over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court, making it the ninth case handed over to the central agency in a month. Former Supreme Court judge Ashok Ganguly told India Today that such a judgment implies that people are losing faith in state administration.

‘The first duty of the state is to implement the rule of law. One who does a crime should be taken to task. People are losing faith in state administration, they don’t give confidence to the people. Stern action should be taken against crime,’ Justice Ganguly stated.

Justice Ganguly, who was also the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, further stated that trust in the police can be restored if the administration takes strict actions. ‘People are in doubt about whether the police can investigate or not. Faith will be restored when the state administration acts in a stern action. In Birbhum, nine people were burnt but the police did not do anything. In Anis Khan’s death case, the father said that police killed the son,’ said Justice Ganguly.