Geomagnetic storm likely to hit Earth on April 14 and 15

The Earth’s magnetic field is on the verge of colliding with the Sun’s coronal mass ejection, which will hit the planet on Thursday. The impact will cause a small to moderate geomagnetic storm on the globe, which will likely result in auroras and radio blackouts in some areas. At a stunning 16,13,520 kilometres per hour, the huge wave of plasma is hurtling towards Earth.

A dead sunspot, AR2987, has suddenly become active, hurling the highly charged material into the emptiness of space. The solar flare will generate a GS class geomagnetic storm on April 14, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center in the United States, which might result in a radio blackout.

Geomagnetic storms are large disturbances of Earth’s magnetosphere that occur when the solar wind’s energy is efficiently transferred to the space environment around the planet. The impact is expected to continue on April 15, when the American centre predicts a minor geomagnetic storm throughout the world, which might disrupt electricity networks.

‘A Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued for 14 Apr 2022, and a G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued for 15 Apr 2022 as CME effects persist into the 15th’, the SWPC said in its alert.