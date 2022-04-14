Honda unveils Honda City Hybrid in India

Mumbai: Japanese automakers, Honda unveiled its hybrid car, Honda City Hybrid in India. Pre-bookings of the new sedan will begin from April14. It will be launched in the market in early May. It is expected to cost Rs 18 lakh.

The car is powered by a 1.5L Atkinson cycle DOHC i-VTEC engine and two E-CVT motors. It offers a mileage of 26.5 kmpl. The car comes with three driving modes – EV mode, Hybrid drive mode and Engine drive mode. It produces 97 bhp of max power and 127 Nm of peak torque.

The car comes with LED headlamps and fog lamps with an e:HEV hybrid badge on the rear end. The infotainment system gets an 8-inch touchscreen display with 8-speaker surround sound system and smartphone connectivity features like Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features include Honda Sense Technology, 6-airbags Vehicle Stability assists, Agile Handling Assist and Hill Start assist.