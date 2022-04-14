Hong Kong raises concerns about impact of COVID restrictions on mental health and livelihoods

To combat COVID, Hong Kong closed schools and businesses, practically closed its borders for two years, prohibited gatherings of more than two people, and quarantined entire buildings.

Despite the draconian restrictions, the coronavirus was unable to be contained, and with over 8,600 deaths of mostly elderly, unvaccinated people, many in the last two months, Hong Kong’s citizens are facing the consequences of some of the world’s strictest social distancing rules on their mental health and livelihoods.

The effects of Hong Kong’s COVID-19 laws may be seen in the financial district’s empty streets, shuttered restaurants and pubs, and bare store shelves.

Before the pandemic, Jacky Ip, 33, had a Japanese sake bar in Kowloon, across the harbour from the Central business district, that used to stay open until 4 a.m., but has since been decimated by fluctuating opening hours limits.

‘We’ve lost so much money that we’re on the verge of having to close our doors. Right now, it’s up to the shareholders to pool their funds to see how long we can keep going,’ Ip said.

Many companies, including gyms, restaurants, and pubs, have been forced to close, while others claim to be operating on borrowed time.

Ip argued that landlords in one of the world’s most costly real estate markets have not altered rents to account for the downturn in business.

‘The most significant expense is rent, and we must ensure that our employees’ livelihoods are not jeopardised. It’s not right. You told us to stop doing what we were doing, but you didn’t order the landlord to stop charging us rent.’