Keeping an eye on traffic violations in Abu Dhabi: All you need to know!

Dubai: If you’re at a road intersection in Abu Dhabi and realise you need to turn left instead of straight, have a glance at the lane you’re in. If you are not in a lane that turns left, stay in your lane and take a detour to your destination. In a traffic safety video uploaded by Abu Dhabi police on April 10, motorists were instructed to follow lane discipline and were told that if they took a left turn while in the centre lane of a junction, they would risk a Dh400 fine.

If you live in Abu Dhabi or are visiting the Emirate, it is critical that you be aware of all the regulations that you must observe as a motorist. Here’s a short breakdown of some of the most frequent traffic offences, as well as the related fines and penalty points.

Traffic and road penalties

The following traffic infractions are part of the UAE Traffic Law, Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for the year 2017 on Traffic Control Rules and Procedures, as well as Law No. 5 for 2020 on Vehicle Impoundment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

1. Up to Dh50,000 for releasing a seized vehicle

An automobile can be seized if a motorist runs a red light, is unsafe or irresponsible on the road, participates in illegal road racing, or intentionally collides with a police car. In addition to the fines in the traffic legislation, the Abu Dhabi Police Department enacted Law No. 5 for 2020 on car impoundment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. According to the new regulation, careless drivers in Abu Dhabi would have to pay penalties of up to Dh50,000 to get their automobiles freed for significant traffic violations. According to Abu Dhabi Police, a vehicle can be confiscated if the driver:

• runs a red light,

• jumps a red light,\s

•is dangerous or reckless on the road,\s

• drives a vehicle with an obscured, concealed or distorted licence plate,\s

• if involved in unauthorised road racing; and\s

• deliberately collides into a police car.

2. Failure to adhere to lane discipline – Dh400 fine

Motorists who fail to follow traffic lanes on roadways and at intersections face a Dh400 fine. The fee is imposed on cars who fail to go straight at a junction when in a lane that is not designated for left turns.

3. Right-Side overtaking

Another type of lane infraction occurs when a driver overtakes another vehicle from the right. If you want to pass a car in front of you, utilise the left lane, which is also known as the overtaking lane. Overtaking on the right will result in a Dh600 fine and six traffic penalty points.

4. ignoring a red light

For jumping a red light, violators would be fined Dh1,000 and handed 12 traffic penalty points. The vehicle will also be impounded for 30 days. The offender must pay Dh5,000 to have the car released from impoundment. The car will be auctioned off if it is not freed within three months of being impounded. Abu Dhabi fined a total of 2,850 motorists for running red lights in February 2021.

5. Driving recklessly and causing damage to a police vehicle

If a motorist damages or collides with a police car, they will not only have to pay for the damages but their vehicle will also be seized. The perpetrator must pay Dh5,000 to get the car released.

6. Allowing children under the age of ten to ride in the front seat of a car

Motorists who have a kid under the age of ten in the front seat must face a Dh400 fine, as well as having their car confiscated and spending Dh5,000 to have it released within three months.

7. Abu Dhabi speeding penalties

Here’s a short rundown of the penalties for exceeding a road’s speed limit:

• Causing an accident owing to speeding, sudden swerving, failing to maintain enough distance, or failing to prioritise crossing pedestrians: Vehicle confiscated and Dh5,000 for release from detention.

• Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80 kilometres per hour Fine: Dh3,000, Black Points

• Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60 kilometres per hour Fine: Dh2,000 Black Points

• Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 60 kilometres per hour Fine: Dh1,500 Black Points

• Exceeding the top speed limit by no more than 50 kilometres per hour: Dh1,000 in fines

• Dh1,000 fine for Exceeding the speed limit by no more than 40 km/h Penalty: Dh700

• Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 30 kilometres per hour Dh600 fine

• Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 20 kilometres per hour

It’s worth noting that Abu Dhabi hasn’t had a ‘grace speed limit’ since 2018. A grace speed limit permits vehicles to go 10km/h or 20km/h faster than the posted speed limit. In Abu Dhabi, however, if you exceed the specified speed limit in any way, you will face a fee based on this list of charges.

8. Tailgating

Tailgating brings a Dh400 fine and four black points, but your vehicle will also be seized. The price for releasing a seized car is Dh5,000. Abu Dhabi Police has previously advised motorists that pestering vehicles in front of them by approaching them at close range and pushing them to quit the lane by flashing headlights distracts the driver in front of them and doubles the risk of catastrophic traffic accidents.

9. Failure to allow pedestrians

On April 12, 2022, Abu Dhabi Police issued a warning to vehicles that failing to give priority to pedestrians at marked pedestrian crossings will result in a Dh500 fine and six penalty points.

10. Penalty for loud cars and unlawful engine modifications.

Noisy cars upset many road users, and motorists found illegally modifying a car engine to generate a loud noise face a Dh2,000 fine and 12 black points. Making alterations to the vehicle’s engine or chassis without a licence would result in the car being detained, and the owner would be required to pay Dh10,000 within three months to get the vehicle released.

11. Driving without a licence

This is a fine that will not only result in a Dh5,000 fine but you may also be sentenced to three months in prison. According to Article 51 of the Federal Traffic Law, a motorist ‘shall be sentenced to detention for a term not exceeding three months and/or to a minimum fine of Dh5,000, whoever drives a vehicle on the road without a driver’s licence or with a licence not allowing him to drive that type of vehicle.’

12. Littering on the road while driving

Are you getting rid of a can of drink or a packet of crisps from your car? Think again, since you might face a Dh1,000 fine as well as six black points. You may also face further municipal charges if you put trash in public spaces.

13. Driving a vehicle with an expired registration

Driving with an expired vehicle registration results in a Dh500 fine and four black points, as well as the vehicle being seized.

14. Failure to wear a seat belt

Driving without a seat belt can result in a Dh400 fine and four black points. This also applies to passengers who are not wearing seat belts.

15. Penalty for using a cellphone while driving

If you are distracted while driving and skim through your texts or emails, you might face a Dh800 fine and four black points. Other instances of distracted driving are subject to the same punishment.

16. Sudden veering of a vehicle

Swerving suddenly when driving is punishable by a Dh1,000 fine and four black penalty points. Furthermore, the car will be confiscated, and the motorist would be required to pay Dh5,000 to get it released. If all fines are not paid within three months, the case will be dismissed.

17. Penalty for concealing a number plate

If you have a bike tied to your car or additional things affixed to your automobile, you may be obstructing your licence plate. A Dh400 punishment can be imposed for blocking the automobile licence plate. According to Abu Dhabi police, at least 5,1777 motorists were penalised in the first six months of 2021 for obscuring their licence plate from view. Driving a car without a number plate, on the other hand, may result in harsh penalties such as a Dh3,000 fine, 23 black points, and the vehicle being imprisoned for 90 days.

18. Failure to stop for school buses

Motorists who fail to stop when school buses raise the ‘Stop’ sign for school children leaving and entering buses will be fined Dh1,000 and given 10 traffic black points to guarantee the safety of children on UAE roadways.