Morning snippet: PM Modi will formally inaugurate the Prime Minister’s Museum today!

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Prime Ministers’ Museum, which will showcase a rich appearance into India’s history through the lives and work of the country’s premiers, as well as technologies such as holograms, augmented reality, kinetic sculptures, and interactive kiosks and screens.

According to people familiar with the plans for the rollout, among the artefacts to be featured are former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s Fiat car, which he purchased for his family shortly after taking office in 1964, and a digital feature on the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. It would depict events from India’s liberation movement and the formation of the Constitution, one of these people said, declining to be identified. ‘The sangrahalaya (museum) goes on to recount the tale of how our Prime Ministers steered the nation through various obstacles and guaranteed the country’s overall growth,’ this individual stated.

The ceremony has been extended to all past prime ministers and their families. According to the source stated above, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s office regrets that they will be unable to attend owing to health issues. The Teen Murti Bhavan has been transformed into the Prime Ministers’ Museum, which will open to the public on April 21 after its opening on April 14. On the occasion of BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary and as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav festivities, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the museum.

‘The Sangrahalaya, which opened as part of the Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav festivities, tells the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its Prime Ministers. The Sangrahalaya, which spans 15,600 square metres, features 43 galleries and exhibits on the liberation movement and the crafting of the Constitution. ‘This Sangrahalaya will go on to narrate the story of how our Prime Ministers led the nation through various obstacles and guaranteed our nation’s overall growth,’ Union minister G Kisan Reddy said in a tweet.

The new museum’s emblem depicts the hands of Indians holding up a chakra, which represents the country and its thriving democracy. It will depict events from India’s liberation movement as well as the creation of the Constitution. Officials told HT this week that the museum recognizes the ‘effort of all Prime Ministers, regardless of ideology or duration in office.’

Nripendra Mishra, director of the Nehru Memorial, told ANI on Wednesday that the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya ‘shows PM Nehru’s contribution as institution builder’. He went on to say that the Prime Minister was instrumental in establishing the country’s democratic institutions and that he believed in all institutions and norms. ‘It (the museum) will function as a think tank in certain ways. I believe it is a democratic house,’ he remarked.

According to one of the authorities, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library team has been in contact with officials from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial to obtain artifacts belonging to the late Prime Minister. Other items scheduled to be on exhibit that belonged to Shastri include his chakra, which he received as dowry, a vase that he gave in Tashkent, and his badminton racket. ‘He was a big badminton player,’ stated the source. According to the individual, the museum has also digitized various images and compiled a collection of personal tales.