Nimisha Priya’s family seeks permission to visit her

Nimisha Priya’s mother and daughter, as well as four members of the ‘Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council,’ have requested permission to see her in Yemen from the foreign ministry. Nimisha was sentenced to death for murder a Yemeni national who held her as a slave in Yemen by hiding her passport.

The action council has decided to visit with the Yemeni citizen’s family and apologise in person. Premakumari, Nimisha’s mother, and four members of the ‘Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council’ have decided to travel to Yemen in a last-ditch attempt to free her.

Nimisha wrote to her mother last week, saying the incident was “an unintentional mistake” and that she hoped the Yemeni citizen’s family and the general public would forgive her. She also wrote an action council letter, expressing her concerns about the authorities and the family of the dead person granting her mercy.