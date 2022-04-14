NV Ramana, Chief Justice of India, pays visit to Golden Temple.

On the festival of Baisakhi, Chief Justice NV Ramana paid a visit to Amritsar’s Golden Temple. At the Golden Temple, CJI Ramana was offered’siropa.’ On Baisakhi, he greeted the people and wished the people of Punjab peace and prosperity.

‘My good wishes for Baisakhi. I am very happy today, my lifetime dream came true as my family members and I reached the Golden Temple. I thank the managing committee,’ CJI Ramana said. The Chief Justice of India also paid a visit to the Border Security Force museum and the Attari-Wagah Border, where he took part in the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Ramana paid tribute to martyrs on the 103rd anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The Chief Justice of India is visiting Punjab with his family. During his visit to the state, he was greeted by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.