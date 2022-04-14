Russian warship destroyed by Ukraine in the black sea; Report

Ukrainian soldiers attacked a Russian cruiser in the Black Sea with missiles on Wednesday, according to the governor of Odessa. ‘The Russian ship was severely damaged by Neptune missiles patrolling the Black Sea. Ukraine, bravo! ‘Maksym Marchenko, the governor, remarked on Telegram.

According to Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych, ‘a surprise occurred with the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s flagship, the Moskva. It has a powerful burn. Currently. And with this rough sea, it’s unclear if they’ll be able to obtain assistance. There are 510 people on the team ‘, he stated in a YouTube video.

The Russian military provided no confirmation of any attack on the cruiser. Early in Moscow’s war, the Mosvka gained notoriety when Ukrainian border troops defending a strategic island reportedly told it to ‘Fuck off’ after it called on them to surrender.