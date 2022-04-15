35 killed, 71 injured in bus accident

Harare: In a tragic incident, at least 35 people lost their lives and 71 others were injured in a bus accident. The accident took place at Jopa-Skyline road in Chipinge town in Zimbabwe. The bus veered off the road and landed in a gorge killing the travelers.

The victims were members of Zion Christian Church (ZCC). They were going to Mbungo shrine in Bikita for Easter gatherings. As per police, the bus was overloaded.

Also Read; 3 soldiers killed, 5 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir

Road accidents are common in Zimbabwe during public holidays, when the roads are often busier. Many roads are pockmarked with crater-like potholes, which also contribute to accidents.