7 children die due to suspected viral disease in Rajasthan

At least seven children have died in Sirohi, Rajasthan, in the last few days as a result of a viral infection, said state Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena. According to the minister, teams from Jaipur and Jodhpur have arrived in Sirohi to assess the situation on the ground and conduct a village survey.

‘I have spoken to Collector. Seven children have died (in Sirohi dist). These deaths have occurred due to a viral infection. A survey of the village has been done. The situation is now under control. Teams from Jaipur and Jodhpur have also reached there’, Parsadi Lal Meena said.

As per previous reports, a number of kids fatalities in the Sirohi area had been recorded attributed to an unknown disease. On April 9, the first fatality of a five-year-old kid was recorded. Two additional children died on April 10 and four more died between April 11 and April 13.

Earlier, Sirohi district collector Bhanwar Lal stated that medical personnel are checking the actual cause of death. ‘A medical team from Sarupganj community health centre (CHC) and a team of paediatrics from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) have reached the village and collected samples. Officials of the district administration have also reached and inspected the cause of the deaths’, Lal had said.