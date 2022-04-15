Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get married, actress shares first post after wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday afternoon in the actor’s Bandra home, Vastu, after years of speculation and weeks of doubt over the date and location. The couple married in a small ceremony with around 30-35 people, all of whom were close friends and family.

On Thursday, Alia took to her Instagram handle to share a carousel of photographs of the newlyweds. The pictures were ranging from candid shots taken during the wedding ceremony to one-on-one portraits. Sharing those beautiful pictures for her fans, the actress added, ‘Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia’.

On Wednesday, the wedding festivities began with a puja at the location. Following that, the bride and groom’s close friends and family gathered for a Mehendi ceremony. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Reema Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda were among the Kapoor guests. Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and others from the Bhatt family were present. Friends of the bride and groom from the industry were also in attendance, including Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Akansha Ranjan.

A performance by singer Prateek Kuhad is said to have been part of the wedding festivities. On the other hand, the Kapoor family, which included Neetu, Karisma, and Kareena, stunned the bride and groom with a choreographed dance performance during the sangeet.

Ranbir and Alia began dating in 2017 while working on Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’, which will be released in September this year. During a May 2018 interview with GQ, Ranbir revealed that he was dating Alia. Later, he stated that they had planned to get married in 2020, but the wedding had been postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.