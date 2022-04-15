Alia Bhatt changes her Instagram profile pic post wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: Stunning bride Alia Bhatt left everyone in awe as she changed her Instagram display picture after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor changed the DP to one of her wedding pictures, in which the newlyweds are seen twinning in ivory and gold wedding outfits from ace designer Sabyasachi.

The much anticipated wedding of Ranbir and Alia took place at the former’s residence Vastu on Thursday. They chose to exchange vows in the presence of close family members and friends at a grand, intimate function. The bride the mainstream lehenga and wore an organza saree. On the other hand, Ranbir looked his royal best in an embroidered sherwani.

Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji, among other celebrities attended the function. Hours after the ceremonies, Alia had also shared a few wedding pictures on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption.