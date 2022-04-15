Defense minister suffered ‘massive’ heart attack from unnatural causes; Report

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine on February 24, Russian forces have been forced to shift strategy and endure a number of setbacks. Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s Defense Minister, seemed to have missed the entire event. The 66-year-old president appears to have had a ‘massive’ heart attack. He is battling for his life right now.

Shoigu is thought to be in critical condition. According to a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the minister’s condition does not appear to be the result of natural causes. ‘Shoigu is out of the game, he may become crippled if he lives,’ remarked 62-year-old Russian businessman Leonid Nevzlin on Facebook. He experienced a huge heart attack all of a sudden. He is in critical care and is hooked up to machines. According to rumors, the heart attack could not have occurred due to ‘natural causes’.

These assertions were made by Nevzlin, a Russian-born Israeli businessman and philanthropist, citing unnamed sources in Moscow. Around 20 defense ministry generals have been detained in a separate instance of £7.6 billion ‘corruption,’ according to Nevzlin. According to The Mirror, these moves might be an attempt to apprehend or maintain track of prospective coup plotters in Russia.

While discussing the corruption issue in which various officials have been arrested or jailed, Nevzlin, the exiled former co-owner of oil giant Yukos, also stated that ‘all is apparent here – the whole misappropriation of cash for the preparation of [taking over the leadership of Ukraine]’. Since 2014, about $10 billion (USD) budgeted by Putin for blitzkrieg preparations has been stolen.