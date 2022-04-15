Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Odisha

Cuttack: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Daspalla town in Nayagarh district, Odisha on Friday.

The National Centre of Seismology said the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in Ganjam district. There was also no report of any loss of life or damage to property.

Also Read; Medium intensity earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

Last month, a moderate earthquake of 3.5 magnitude had hit Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.