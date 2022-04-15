Expect more aggression if Putin wins: Ex-Russian PM now backs Ukraine

Mikhail Kasyanov, the former Prime Minister under Russian President Vladimir Putin, now plays for Ukraine. ‘Expect further aggression if Russia emerges triumphant,’ he stated, referring to Putin as a danger to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

He stated, ‘When I was prime minister and he was president, I had wonderful connections with the United States and Nato in general, and I hoped to make Russia a full member of Nato. Putin also stated that such a posture was not ruled out.’

On Thursday, the Ukraine-Russia war reached Day 50, as Russia prepared to escalate its offensive on Ukraine. Since the first Russian forces stepped into Ukraine on February 24, more than 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland, and over 2 million more have fled to other neighboring nations.

Meanwhile, the director of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday that Russia’s conflict against Ukraine was eroding the economic prospects of the majority of the world’s countries, and that rising inflation was a ‘clear and present risk’ to the global economy.

According to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the results of Russia’s invasion are contributing to economic downgrades for 143 nations, despite the fact that the majority of them should continue to expand. The war has interrupted global commerce in petroleum and grains, risking food shortages in Africa and the Middle East.