How was the death of Jesus Christ like? Doctor-turned priest has some insight! Read on…

The death of Jesus Christ is known to have occurred between AD 30 and AD 33. It is not only recorded by ancient sources, but it is also widely accepted as a reality by many. According to the Bible, Jesus fell while carrying the cross to Calvary, the skull-shaped hill in ancient Jerusalem, on his route to his own crucifixion.

After the crucifixion, a Roman soldier wounded Jesus’ side with a spear, causing blood and water to flow. Despite the fact that many people know how Jesus died, the mysteries surrounding his death have long confounded academics. However, for the first time, a doctor-turned-priest has sought to present a scientific study of Jesus’ death.

The Rev. Prof Patrick Pullicino, a former consultant neurologist at East Kent Universities Hospitals NHS Trust who has since retired and become a priest, has published his idea in the newest edition of Catholic Medical Quarterly (CMQ). According to the Telegraph, the London-based doctor believes in his study article that Jesus Christ may have died as a consequence of problems connected to his dislocated right shoulder.

He developed his theory after studying forensic specialists’ work on the Shroud of Turin, popularly known as the Holy Shroud—a linen shroud with a negative picture of a man that reportedly reflects the figure of Jesus of Nazareth. It is said that the cloth, which has been kept since 1578, is the burial shroud in which Jesus Christ was draped after his crucifixion. Pullicino contended that the picture on the shroud depicts a man with a dislocated shoulder, but he felt the location was particularly significant: the right hand is 10cm lower than the left.

He claims that as Jesus was being stretched out for crucifixion, the subclavian artery (a pair of large arteries in the thorax that provides blood to the thorax, head, neck, shoulder, and arms) burst, resulting in massive internal bleeding, the collapse of the circulatory system, and death. As a result, about three quarts of blood would fill the area between the ribcage and the lung. This new explanation, he believes, explains why Jesus’ blood gushed forth when he was wounded.