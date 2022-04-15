India launch date of Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo announced

Mumbai: Czech automobile manufacturer, Skoda has announced the India launch date of its Kushaq Monte Carlo. The special variant of the compact SUV will go on sale in India on May 9, 2022.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition will continue with the two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI. While the former makes 113 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, the latter gives out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox along with optional 6-speed automatic transmission on the 1.0-Litre TSI, while the 1.5-litre TSI is offered with a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Also Read; Infinix launches new budget smartphone in India: Know the specifications and price

The compact SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 18 lakh to Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom).