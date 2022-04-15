Indian Railways launches 8 special trains

Kolkata: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has launched 8 trains for various routes from New Jalpaiguri station. The special trains were announced after the suspension of airline services at Bagdogra airport.

The special trains trains are Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri, Sealdah-Kamakhya, Howrah-New Jalpaiguri and Rangapara North-Puri via NJP.

The Bagdogra airport has suspended the flight services from 11th to 25th of this month due to the repairing work of the runway. A total of 28 flights were operated at the airport.