Infinix launches new budget smartphone in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese based smartphone company, Infinix launched a new budget smartphone in the Indian market. The new phone Infinix Hot 11 2022 is a successor to the Infinix Hot 11 that was launched last year. The new phone is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold colours and will go on sale through Flipkart starting April 22.

The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 11 with XOS 7.6 and is powered by octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS display. It comes with the dual rear camera setup and has a 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The phone comes with 64GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor.