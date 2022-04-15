Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa tenders resignation over contractor Patil’s death

Bengaluru: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister of Karnataka K S Eshwarappa, who have been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, on Friday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

As a political furore erupted, Eshwarappa had announced his resignation as Minister on Thursday evening. Eshwarappa’s supporters, who had gathered near the Chief Minister’s official residence, shouted slogans asking him not to resign, and against Congress leaders.

Also read: ‘Demeans Muslim community’: Ruling DMK’s ally MMK demands ban on Vijay’s new movie ‘Beast’

Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption. Patil last month had complained to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and also BJP central leaders stating that he was yet to be paid Rs 4 crore for road works undertaken in Hindalga village and had accused Eshwarappa’s aides of demanding 40% commission for the release of the payment. In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.