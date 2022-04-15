Kerala Police seizes over 300 Kg cannabis from Tanker lorry; TN native arrested

Ernakulam: Kerala Police has busted a massive ganja trade in Perumbavoor, while trying to smuggle 300 kg of cannabis in a tanker lorry into Kerala. The lorry driver named Selvan, a Tamil Nadu native has been taken into custody.

Details of the seller and buyer can be revealed after questioning the driver, police said. Though goods vehicles are used for transportation of cannabis into the state, tanker lorries are rare.

Meanwhile in another incident, the police arrested two while smuggling six kg of cannabis in Pathanamthitta. Police received a tip that the ganja is being smuggled from Cumbum in Tamil Nadu to Pathanamthitta. The car of the smugglers hit on the police jeep while trying to nab them.