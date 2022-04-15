Kim Jong Un gifts luxurious residence to popular North Korean newscaster

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presented a lavish residence to a state newscaster. According to reports, anchor Ri Chun Hi, who is one of the country’s most well-known voices, has also been asked to continue serving as the voice of the ruling Workers’ Party.

The 79-year-old state television presenter has been called the ‘pink lady’ across the world due to her colourful and traditional attires.

Kim also met the anchor at Pyongyang’s newly launched riverbank terraced residential zone, which he visited on Wednesday. The residences were handed to Ri and others who had rendered exceptional service to the state. ‘(Kim) said it is the sincerity of the party that there is nothing to spare for the treasures of the country like her, who has worked as a revolutionary announcer for the party for more than 50 years since her girlhood’, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim expressed ‘expectation that she would as ever vigorously continue her work in good health as befitting a spokeswoman for the party’. Ri described her new home as like a hotel. She also stated that her entire family ‘stayed up all night in tears of deep gratitude for the party’s benevolence’.