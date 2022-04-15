Major controversy erupts after PM’s portrait removed from govt office in TN

On Thursday, a major uproar erupted in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district after the Bharatiya Janata Party uploaded a video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait being taken abruptly from a government building.

The video was released by BJP politician CTR Nirmal Kumar, who claimed that the Veppathur town panchayat President was compelled to remove the portrait of the Prime Minister by her husband. ‘This Mathiyalagan who is working for staff in union office had also warned municipality secretary not to keep PM picture in govt offices’, the BJP leader said. Later, the portrait was reinstalled.

Thanjavur District, Veppathur town panchayat President was forced by her husband Mathiyalagan to remove PM @narendramodi picture from govt office. This Mathiyalagan who is working staff in union office had also warned municipality secretary not to keep PM picture in govt offices. pic.twitter.com/O4WgGKi3ED — CTR.Nirmal kumar (@CTR_Nirmalkumar) April 13, 2022

Ironically, the news comes on the same day that Prime Minister Modi opened the Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya, a museum that chronicles India’s post-independence history through the lives and accomplishments of its Prime Ministers.

The museum was unveiled as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, as well as on the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.