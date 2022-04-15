Maruti Suzuki launches 2022 Ertiga: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Most popular car makers in the country, Maruti Suzuki launched its updated Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV), 2022 Ertiga. Maruti revealed that the MPV will be available on its subscription platform with a monthly fee starting from Rs 18,600 and Rs 22,400 for the petrol and CNG model respectively. It is available both in Petrol and CNG option

The new MPV is powered by Next-Gen K-series 1.5L DualJet petrol engine. It offers a peak power of 103 PS at 6000 rpm and a max torque of 136.8 Nm at 4400 rpm. The dual-fuel petrol CNG model develops a marginal lower 99 bhp and 136 Nm in petrol mode and 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm when running on CNG. Next-Gen Ertiga offers a mileage of 20.51 kmpl (Petrol) and 26.11km/kg (CNG).

It features a roof-mounted AC for rear passengers with multiple adjustable air vents and three-stage speed control, Cruise Control, Driver side auto-window up with anti-pinch, Auto headlamps with follow me home functionality, retractable key-operated ORVMs and CNG specific speedometer in S-CNG variants.

The Next-Gen Ertiga comes equipped with a 17.78cm (7 inch) new Smart Play Pro infotainment system, an In-built Connected Car Experience called Suzuki Connect with 40+ features for vehicle safety and security, trips and driving behavior, status alerts and remote operations.

Safety features include 4 airbags (Driver, co-driver and Front Seat side), and ESP with Hill hold assist. Safety features such as Dual Front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, 2nd row ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed alert system, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder.