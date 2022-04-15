Medium intensity earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

Imphal: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck North of Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), The epicenter of the earthquake was at 1176 kilometres North of Pangin at a depth of 30 kilometres.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

The northeastern region of India sits over a high seismic zone, making it prone to earthquakes.