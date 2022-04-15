Ranbir Kapoor’s neighbours complain about media invasion amid his wedding

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially married. The pair married on April 14 at the Vastu mansion of the actor in Bandra, Mumbai, in the presence of their close friends and family members, after being in a relationship for 5 years. Meanwhile, Ranbir’s neighbours have filed a complaint with the Pali Hill Residents Association (PHRA) in the midst of the wedding pandemonium. The case was apparently filed against the media for causing a scene outside of the actor’s home.

According to reports, a few journalists have gone over speed bumps and come close to injuring themselves while attempting to photograph celebrities. Locals claimed that the reporters were ‘virtually attacking cars’. Madhu Poplai, PHRA Secretary, verified the complaint, saying, ‘I had no option but to call a senior inspector. After he arrived, we had a meeting in the lobby of Ranbir’s building Vastu. A member of the organiser group that has made the arrangements of the Shaadi, who was incidentally in Vastu at that instant, was called to join the meeting’.

He also stated that driving in the region over the previous 3/4 days has been dangerous. ‘Nearly 200 media people are standing at different points on the road and they swoop from nowhere at any given instant. This is nothing but a violation of safety norms’.

Numerous celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Navya Naveli, Karan Johar, and others, attended Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.