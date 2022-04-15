Ukrainian forces deported 500,000 civilians to Russia: Report

Several war crimes have been committed by the Russian military in Ukraine throughout the conflict. The invading troops are accused of deporting roughly 500,000 Ukrainians to Russia, according to a recent study produced by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Following their expulsion, they were sent to ‘filtration camps in Russia near the Ukrainian border,’ according to the report, which cited the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights ombudsperson. The study, which highlighted alleged violations of humanitarian and human rights laws, was issued on Wednesday. The organization began its investigation on March 14, and the report was eventually filed on April 5.

Russia has denied the majority of the charges regarding such deportations. ‘If (some of) these deportations were forcible (including because Russia created a coercive environment in which those civilians had no choice but to leave Russia), and as they necessarily concern civilians who had fallen into the power of Russia as an occupying power, this violates in each case [international humanitarian law] and constitutes a war crime,’ the investigators concluded.

According to the OSCE, the Russian military has also been accused of raping and gang-raping civilian women. The Red Cross insignia was also employed as a cover for ‘military non-medical vehicles’ by Russian forces, which is also a breach of international law. It also appears to have utilized Ukrainian flags, a white flag, and other emblems and outfits for the same purpose.