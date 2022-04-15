Vistara announces new domestic flight services

Chennai: Private sector air carrier, Vistara announced new domestic flight services. The airline added Coimbatore to its domestic network. It will operate direct flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru beginning on May 20, 2022.

Coimbatore is Vistara’s 31st domestic destination. It is also, airline’s second in the state of Tamil Nadu after Chennai. From 20 May and 27 May, respectively, the airline will fly daily flights to the city from Delhi and Mumbai, with double daily connectivity from Bengaluru beginning on June 3, 2022.

As per the announcement, there will be two flights commuting between Delhi and Coimbatore with flight numbers UK 0533 and UK 0534. Similarly, two flights will be for the Mumbai-Coimbatore routes with flight numbers UK 0521 and UK 0522. However, there will be four flights between Bengaluru and Coimbatore with flight numbers UK 0511, UK 0512, UK 0513 and UK 0514.