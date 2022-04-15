Vivek Agnihotri to work on ‘The Delhi Files’ after the hit movie ‘The Kashmir Files’

Mumbai: After his box-office hit movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, which also resulted in a political controversy, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri revealed on Thursday that he will soon be working on his next feature film, titled ‘The Delhi Files’. The filmmaker shared the news through his Twitter handle, but kept his followers guessing about the plot of the movie.

‘I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last four years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film’, Agnihotri tweeted. In a following tweet, he mentioned #TheDelhiFiles .

The Kashmir Files, which released countrywide on March 11, depicted the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s and featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar. Though the film was called out for its problematic politics by some critics and authors, it performed exceptionally well at the box office by collecting over Rs 330 crore. Before ‘The Kashmir Files’, the filmmaker directed ‘The Tashkent Files’ based on the mysterious death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966. His other film credits include ‘Chocolate’, ‘Hate Story’ and ‘Zid’.