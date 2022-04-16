10-year-old girl runs from Prayagraj to Lucknow, meets Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Saturday, a 10-year-old girl from Prayagraj who ran from Prayagraj to Lucknow to see Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received his best wishes and encouragement for her aim of becoming an athlete. Chief Minister Adityanath also gave Kajal, an aspiring athlete, a pair of shoes, a tracksuit, and a sports kit during the meeting at his official residence.

Mr. Adityanath also honoured her and inspired her to seek greater heights in athletics, according to a government official. He went on to say that Kajal thanked the chief minister for his gesture as well. Kajal ran almost 200 kilometres from Prayagraj to Lucknow, according to the spokesperson, and aspires to be an athlete.

He stated that she is a student in class 4 and a resident of a village in Prayagraj’s Manda police station area. Kajal completed the long journey after receiving the invite on April 15 and met Mr Adityanath on Saturday.