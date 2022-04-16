11 people including 9 school teachers killed in minibus crash

Baghdad: 11 people including 9 schoolteachers lost their lives in a road accident in Babylon province in south of Baghdad, Iraq. The victims were returning after Ramadan meal in a minibus from the Shiite holy city of Karbala.

The minibus collided with a 4×4 travelling in the opposite direction. Preliminary investigation suggests that over speed and lack of attention of driver has caused the accident.

Also Read; Gulf country approves visa for new domestic work

Road accidents are common in Iraq. Civil war and corruption have left oil-rich country’s infrastructure, including roads and bridges, in disrepair. Many roads are full of potholes and are plunged into total darkness at night. Last year, almost 1,000 people died in road accidents in Iraq.