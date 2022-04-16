3 coaches of Puducherry Express derail after collision with another train

Mumbai: 3 coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed at Matunga station in Mumbai. The train derailed after colliding with Mumbai CSMT Gadag Express. No one was injured in the accident.

Central Railway Zone informed that the train on the Up and Down slow line has been restored. It was suspended temporarily due to safety reasons.

Also Read; Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal narrowly escapes stage mishap in Agra; 4 injured

This was the second derailment on the Central Railway section this month. Earlier, the Lokmanya Tilak-Jaynagar Express (Pawan Express) had derailed near Nashik in Maharashtra on April 3, 2022.