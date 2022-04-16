600-year-old metals idols of Hindu deities worth Rs 12 crores seized in Puducherry

The Tamil Nadu idol wing CID has expanded its inquiry to neighbouring Puducherry following the seizure of three antique idols worth Rs 12 crore from the premises of an antique seller.

The wing launched a raid after receiving information that Hindu ancient idols were being stored at an art gallery in Puducherry. The three sculptures were valued at Rs 12 crore in the international market.

Lord Nataraja, Lord Veenadhara Shiva, and Lord Vishnu antique metal idols dating back over 600 years were discovered buried within the gallery office. According to reports, the idols would have been taken from Tamil Nadu temples during the Vijayanagar and Chola regimes.

Attempts to sneak these idols into France and the United States were fruitless. The wing also discovered that the gallery owner did not have any papers from the Archeological Survey of India about the idols.

A case has been filed against the owner of the art gallery and his accomplices under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 457( lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night to commence and offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

An ADGP level officer at Tamil Nadu state police headquarters said, ‘There is a network of old antique metal idols in Puducherry and the Tamil Nadu idol theft squad will be conducting a detailed study on the art galleries and antique dealers of Puducherry and their relationship with Tamil Nadu’.

Following the completion of the appropriate poojas, these idols are sanctified in the temples from which they were stolen.