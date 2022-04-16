Ain Dubai to remain closed throughout summer season

Dubai: World’s largest and tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai has extended its closure throughout summer season. It announced that the attraction will be closed for its enhancement works. Ain Dubai announced last month that it will be closed during the holy month of Ramadan and will be reopened on Eid Al Fitr.

Ain Dubai is situated in Bluewaters Island and is over 250 metres high. It has 48 cabins and each cabin has a capacity of 10 people. Cabins are split into three main categories: Observation Cabins, Social Cabins and Private Cabins.

The observation cabins of Ain Dubai offered visitors the perfect vantage point for 360-degree views of Dubai – over the waters of the Arabian Gulf. One rotation of the wheel takes about 38 minutes. Tickets for adults are priced at Dh130, and Dh100 for children aged between 3 and 12 years.