Alliance Air launches new direct flight service from Mumbai

Mumbai: Alliance Air has started new direct flight service connecting Mumbai and Keshod, in the Junagadh district of Gujarat. This will be the first flight to operate from the Keshod airport. The air carrier will operate three flights a week in the route. It will deploy a 70-seater ATR-72 aircraft for the service. The new flight service is launched under the UDAN scheme of the Union government.

Alliance Air, formerly Air India Regional was formed in April 1996 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Airlines. It later merged with Air India. It is now an independent business unit under the Central government’s control. It is operated as a division under the Air India Asset Holdings Pvt Ltd (AIAHL). It has 19 aircraft — 18 ATR-72s and 1 Dornier-228 — which it operates on over 100 regional routes connecting Tier-II and Tier-III cities.