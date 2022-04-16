BJP lays out its strategy for Karnataka assembly elections.

The BJP state executive meeting was conducted on Saturday in response to the ongoing political developments in Karnataka. The meeting is said to have been arranged to lay out the strategy for the party’s strategy for the upcoming assembly elections next year.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai took a swipe at the Congress over the hijab controversy, claiming that the grand old party had lost the nerve to speak out on the subject. ‘In Vidhana Soudha also, they couldn’t raise the issue. They are in a confused state on such issues,’ said Bommai.

Bommai raised KS Eshwarappa’s resignation as Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister in the wake of a contractor’s suicide, claiming that the Congress was attempting to make it a big issue. ‘In Congress’ tenure, a cop died by suicide by naming KJ George. The court had to intervene then and register FIR. What moral rights does Congress have to protest,’ asked Bommai.