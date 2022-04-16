Bypoll results out: TMC, RJD, Congress marks victory

New Delhi: As the early trends in vote counts come out, TMC, RJD and Congress are taking leads in the bypolls conducted to the 4 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Trinamool Congress candidate Babul Supriyo has won the Ballygunge bypoll beating the nearest Left Front competitor Saira Shah Halim by 20038 votes, leaving t BJP’s Keya Ghosh to third position. After the final round of counting Supriyo has got 50722 votes. Halim received 30818 votes while BJP’s Keya Ghosh came third with 12967 votes. In Asansol former Union minister and popular veteran Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha has won for a margin of 20228 votes while BJP’s Agnimitra Paul came second. CPI(M)’s Partha Mukherjee is at a distant third.

In the race for the North Kolhapur assembly seat in Maharashtra, the Congress’ Jadhav Jayshri Chandrakant has won by nearly 19,500 votes lead, and Kolhapur city has its first woman MLA. Meanwhile in Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh Assembly seat, Congress’ Yashoda Niamber Verma is leading against the BJP’s Komal Janghel by around 17,530 votes.

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar grabbed the Bochahan assembly seat from the ruling NDA, with its candidate defeating the BJP nominee by a large margin of over 35,000 votes. RJD candidate Amar Paswan, whose father Musafir Paswan’s death had necessitated the by-election, polled 82,116 votes while his nearest BJP rival Baby Kumari got only 45,353. Expelled state minister Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), on the ticket of which Musafir Paswan had won the seat in 2020, finished a distant third with 29,671 votes.