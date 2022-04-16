Gulf Air to increase frequency of flights from India

Manama: The national air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air has decided to increase the frequency of flights to and from India. The airline will operate 49 weekly flights this month. It will be increased to 75 by mid-May. This is more than 90% of its pre-pandemic schedule to India.

Gulf Air has been operating direct flights between the Bahrain and India since 1960 and its network of Indian cities has always been key within the Gulf Air’s global network.

Earlier the air carrier had announced direct flights to Rome, Milan, Nice and Manchester. It will operate five weekly flights to Milan, two weekly flights to Rome and two weekly flights to Manchester starting June 1. It will operate two weekly flights to Nice starting June 2.Gulf Air currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Tel Aviv, Larnaca, Baku, Tbilisi, Moscow, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Athens, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan.