Gulf country approves visa for new domestic work

Kuwait City: The Parliamentary Interior and Defense Committee in Kuwait has decided to issue new visa for domestic workers. The committee approved the proposal submitted by the Secretary of the National Assembly representative Farz Al-Daihani to provide visas for domestic workers.

The proposal said that there is urgent need of domestic workers for Kuwaiti families especially for people with special needs, disabled individuals and elderly people. The Kuwait government has allowed entry of all workers stuck abroad, domestic or private workers.

Thousands of expats including domestic workers were stranded due to the strict travel restrictions imposed in the country due to Covid-19 pandemic.